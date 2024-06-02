Zacks Research Comments on Kinross Gold Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report released on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on K. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Cormark raised Kinross Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.88.

Shares of K stock opened at C$11.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of C$13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.20. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.91 and a 1-year high of C$11.27.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.19 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 9.86%.

Insider Activity at Kinross Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 22,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.17, for a total transaction of C$116,433.57. In related news, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 22,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.17, for a total transaction of C$116,433.57. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.09, for a total value of C$77,630.00. Insiders sold 685,921 shares of company stock worth $7,200,489 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

