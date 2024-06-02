Zacks Research Weighs in on Sunoco LP’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Sunoco in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Sunoco’s current full-year earnings is $5.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sunoco’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SUN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.71.

Sunoco Stock Performance

NYSE SUN opened at $51.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $41.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.89.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 35.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunoco

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 24,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sunoco

In other news, Director David K. Skidmore bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $78,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at $761,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David K. Skidmore acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $78,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,076.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Kim acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $479,570 over the last quarter.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.876 dividend. This is a positive change from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is presently 77.95%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

Further Reading

