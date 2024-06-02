Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $46.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.21 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,296 shares of company stock valued at $319,192. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.5% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

