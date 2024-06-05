10,090 Shares in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Docebo in the third quarter worth $266,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Docebo in the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Docebo by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Docebo during the third quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Docebo during the third quarter valued at $1,076,000. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DCBO opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 163.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Docebo Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $56.41.

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Docebo had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $51.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.16 million. Research analysts forecast that Docebo Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Docebo from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Docebo from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Docebo from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Docebo from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Docebo from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

