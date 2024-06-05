10,090 Shares in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Docebo in the third quarter worth $266,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Docebo in the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Docebo by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Docebo during the third quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Docebo during the third quarter valued at $1,076,000. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Docebo Trading Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ DCBO opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 163.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Docebo Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $56.41.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Docebo from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Docebo from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Docebo from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Docebo from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Docebo from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.
About Docebo
Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.
