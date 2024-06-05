11,621 Shares in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN) Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BATS MLN opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.91.

About VanEck Long Muni ETF

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

