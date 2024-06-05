15,613 Shares in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Acquired by Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RA. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 39,119 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 200.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 52,453 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,356,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:RA opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.80.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.18%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is -1,681.82%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

