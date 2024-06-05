167,218 Shares in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 167,218 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,191 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 19,699 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $4,473,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 448.0% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 229,347 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 187,495 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 14.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,695,576 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $235,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other Rivian Automotive news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,751.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,751.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,829.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

RIVN opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.21.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

