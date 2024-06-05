213,961 Shares in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 213,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KN. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Knowles by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 339,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 152,626 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Knowles during the fourth quarter valued at about $920,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter worth about $4,083,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 477.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 61,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 50,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter worth about $810,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Knowles
In other Knowles news, Director Keith Barnes sold 5,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $90,495.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,401.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Knowles Trading Down 1.8 %
KN opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.45. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average of $16.57.
Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $196.40 million during the quarter. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 10.54%.
Knowles Profile
Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).
