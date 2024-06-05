2,994 Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Acquired by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXR stock opened at $148.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.72 and a 200-day moving average of $144.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $164.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

EXR has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.75.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

