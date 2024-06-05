2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Trading 7.9% Higher

Shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) shot up 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.47 and last traded at $46.41. 950,801 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 3,878,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.01.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.87.

Get 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.9677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 554.3% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 114,524 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 142.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.