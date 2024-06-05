2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Trading 7.9% Higher

Shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) shot up 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.47 and last traded at $46.41. 950,801 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 3,878,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.01.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.87.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.9677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
