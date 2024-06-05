32,385 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,734,407,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Bank of America by 1,071.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,082,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,150,000 after buying an additional 12,880,492 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $177,970,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Bank of America by 143.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,659,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,852,000 after buying an additional 6,281,690 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,649,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,666,000 after buying an additional 5,484,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.26.

NYSE BAC opened at $39.67 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $310.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

