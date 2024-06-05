3,782 Shares in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Purchased by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Certuity LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ASND stock opened at $134.46 on Wednesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $85.08 and a 12 month high of $161.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.12.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $103.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.72 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 16,574.15% and a negative net margin of 152.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.13 EPS for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Further Reading

