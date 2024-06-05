40,448 Shares in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $13,678,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $2,446,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $403,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 123,033.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ PENN opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. Research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director David A. Handler purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $307,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,826.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David A. Handler acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 243,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,826.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Handler bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $597,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 283,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,743. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 76,157 shares of company stock worth $1,154,949. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

