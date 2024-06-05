51,637 Shares in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.10% of Veritex as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Veritex by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,853,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,139,000 after purchasing an additional 305,980 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 767.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 277,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 245,106 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 242,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 186,857 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,443,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veritex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VBTX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veritex from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $24.46.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $191.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.70 million. Veritex had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

