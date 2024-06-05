5,694 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. StockNews.com raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,978 shares of company stock worth $3,098,128 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE:AFL opened at $88.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $66.58 and a 12-month high of $89.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.08%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

