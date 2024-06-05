59,375 Shares in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 59,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 44,075.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensient Technologies

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $45,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,283.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $45,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,283.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven B. Morris sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $29,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,863.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,037 shares of company stock worth $153,245. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sensient Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Sensient Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $75.75 on Wednesday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $78.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.89.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $384.67 million for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 6.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Featured Articles

