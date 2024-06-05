631 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.4 %

ELV opened at $540.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $525.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.65. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $550.34.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.46 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. Baird R W raised Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $601.64.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

