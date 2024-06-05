86,745 Shares in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 86,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Silgan by 10,540.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Silgan by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Silgan by 4,440.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $195,809.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $1,412,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,104,021.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $195,809.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at $216,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,804,226. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Silgan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

NYSE:SLGN opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.11.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

