98,770 Shares in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 98,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the third quarter worth $127,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlanta Braves currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of BATRK opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of -20.19. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.95 and a 1 year high of $50.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.74.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $37.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

