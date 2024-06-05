Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Shares Up 8.2%

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.35. 19,056 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 35,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Abacus Life in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Abacus Life Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $735.08 million, a P/E ratio of 575.29 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Abacus Life had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abacus Life, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abacus Life

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abacus Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abacus Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abacus Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

