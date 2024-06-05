AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $185.00 target price on the stock. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.08% from the company’s current price.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.21.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $162.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.34. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $182.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The stock has a market cap of $286.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,641.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 664.4% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 56,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after buying an additional 49,365 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in AbbVie by 6.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 168,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,177,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in AbbVie by 4.2% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 16.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,540,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,514,000 after buying an additional 222,183 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AbbVie

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.