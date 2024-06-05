Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Given New $365.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $419.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.72% from the stock’s current price.

ACN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $409.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.67.

Accenture Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ACN stock opened at $288.04 on Wednesday. Accenture has a 12 month low of $278.69 and a 12 month high of $387.51. The firm has a market cap of $193.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $312.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Accenture by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Accenture by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 113,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.2% in the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

