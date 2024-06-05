Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Acushnet has increased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Acushnet has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Acushnet to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $65.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.55 and a 200-day moving average of $63.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.88. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $46.38 and a 52 week high of $70.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $707.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

In other news, insider John Francis Duke, Jr. sold 17,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $1,093,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,391,959.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 54.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

