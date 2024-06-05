ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.00

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 1241334 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADMA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. ADMA Biologics’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADMA Biologics

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Steve Elms sold 407,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $2,527,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,208,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,925,846.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 639,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,927,169. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 242,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 113,184 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 22.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,204,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 224,696 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,892,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,514,000 after buying an additional 840,761 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 417.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 75,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

