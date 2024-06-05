ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.50

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 9117 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Institutional Trading of ADS-TEC Energy

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ADS-TEC Energy stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 286,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,536 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.58% of ADS-TEC Energy worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

