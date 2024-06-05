Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Trading Down 2.6%

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.33 and last traded at $3.35. Approximately 42,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 736,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Advantage Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.43.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Stock Down 11.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.04 million. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jack Anthony Pestello acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $38,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,279 shares in the company, valued at $566,099.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADV. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advantage Solutions during the first quarter worth $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Advantage Solutions during the third quarter worth $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management boosted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advantage Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.