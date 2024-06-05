Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New Investment in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,026 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,903,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Match Group by 34.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,275,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,646 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,526,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 47.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,415,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,633,000 after acquiring an additional 775,083 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Match Group by 237.3% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 929,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,421,000 after acquiring an additional 654,105 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Match Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $49.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.14.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. The business had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

