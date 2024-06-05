Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,382,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,396,000 after buying an additional 1,653,211 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,134,000. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 110.5% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 653,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,373,000 after buying an additional 342,752 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,514,000. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,039,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GBIL opened at $99.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.95. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.64 and a 52 week high of $100.89.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

