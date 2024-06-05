Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Down 1.0 %

Aflac stock opened at $88.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.03. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $66.58 and a 12 month high of $89.91.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 22.08%.

Insider Activity

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,978 shares of company stock worth $3,098,128 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AFL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.38.

Read Our Latest Report on AFL

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.