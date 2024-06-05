Albany International Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:AIN)

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the textile maker on Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Albany International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Albany International has a payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Albany International to earn $4.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

Albany International Stock Down 0.1 %

AIN stock opened at $86.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.48. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $313.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.41 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 9.35%. Albany International’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Albany International news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.68 per share, for a total transaction of $105,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,937.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert D. Starr bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,610 shares in the company, valued at $220,388.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gunnar Kleveland purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.68 per share, for a total transaction of $105,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,884 shares in the company, valued at $582,937.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Albany International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Albany International from $121.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

Further Reading

