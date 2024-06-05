Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Holdings Trimmed by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,061 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 319.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 205,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after buying an additional 156,353 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 12.7% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,128,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after acquiring an additional 127,512 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 270.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 87,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

ALDX opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $242.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $11.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALDX. StockNews.com lowered Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Read Our Latest Report on ALDX

Insider Transactions at Aldeyra Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 8,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,215.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,601,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,956,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 8,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $27,215.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,601,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,956,370. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd C. Brady sold 97,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $320,178.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,556,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 355,933 shares of company stock worth $1,473,245. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.