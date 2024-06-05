Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Insider Gary Romano Sells 8,040 Shares

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) insider Gary Romano sold 8,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $38,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,273 shares in the company, valued at $903,710.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ALEC opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. Alector, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $9.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average is $6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Alector had a negative net margin of 125.11% and a negative return on equity of 71.80%. The company had revenue of $15.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Alector from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 24.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alector by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alector by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 190,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

