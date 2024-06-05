Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Raises Dividend to $1.30 Per Share

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a payout ratio of 133.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to earn $9.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ARE opened at $117.51 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $90.73 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARE shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

