Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARE. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $117.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.73 and a 1-year high of $135.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 109.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 474.77%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARE. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

