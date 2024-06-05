Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,452 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,047 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Open Text were worth $7,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Open Text in the 4th quarter worth about $139,600,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Open Text by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 8,661,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $365,800,000 after purchasing an additional 782,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Open Text by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,086,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $354,019,000 after purchasing an additional 154,240 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Open Text by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 37,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,046,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,983,000 after purchasing an additional 286,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Open Text Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $27.71 and a 52 week high of $45.47.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Text Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.29%.

About Open Text

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.