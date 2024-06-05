Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 294.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,120 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.58% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $6,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBSS. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,429,000 after acquiring an additional 87,348 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 442.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 41,746 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $100.74 on Wednesday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.02 and a 1-year high of $127.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.10.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $271.88 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s payout ratio is 14.39%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

(Free Report)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.