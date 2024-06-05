Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 281,696 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 75.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 281,696 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Block were worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at $528,996,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 3,525.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,935,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,310 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the third quarter worth about $172,001,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,021,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Block by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,683,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.59.

SQ opened at $64.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $87.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.64.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total transaction of $9,238,128.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 485,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,177,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $483,712.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 282,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,158,456.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $9,238,128.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 485,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,177,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,739 shares of company stock valued at $18,584,747 over the last ninety days. 10.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

