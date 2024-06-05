Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,602,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,859 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.9% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Alphabet worth $1,341,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 33.7% in the third quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 248,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,526,000 after purchasing an additional 129,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $173.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.91. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.35 and a fifty-two week high of $178.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,204,902. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

