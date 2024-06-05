Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.65

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.65 and last traded at $46.52, with a volume of 1687614 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Altria Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.22.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Altria Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 154.4% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 103.2% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

