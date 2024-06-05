ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Down 6.6%

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.93. 257,519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 463,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

Several research firms have commented on ALXO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.16. Analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $191,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 330,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,265,763.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $318,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 604,205 shares in the company, valued at $9,618,943.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock worth $1,442,680 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.40% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 445.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

