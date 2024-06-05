Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s stock price rose 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $178.70 and last traded at $177.06. Approximately 11,796,279 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 42,654,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.44.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,363,829. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 894,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $113,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 36,925 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Amazon.com by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 91,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after acquiring an additional 37,964 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 17,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 19,165 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

