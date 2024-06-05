AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Up to $4.33

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.33, but opened at $5.44. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 60,355,788 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMC shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.54.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AMC

AMC Entertainment Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.70.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $951.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.40 million. On average, analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth $37,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 817.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.