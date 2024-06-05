American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 84.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,985 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.08% of American Assets Trust worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 87.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 265.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 18.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.
American Assets Trust Price Performance
AAT opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $23.92.
American Assets Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 150.56%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Mizuho lowered their target price on American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.
American Assets Trust Profile
American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.
