American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $86.66

Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.66 and last traded at $83.03, with a volume of 24301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.35.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.74. The company has a market cap of $898.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 97,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $1,185,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 696,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,944,000 after acquiring an additional 74,674 shares during the last quarter.

About American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

