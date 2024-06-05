American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Holdings Decreased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,517 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,085,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,035,384,000 after buying an additional 503,547 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,352,000 after buying an additional 604,901 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $746,005,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in American International Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,711,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,305,000 after purchasing an additional 133,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in American International Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,786,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,065,000 after purchasing an additional 290,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.06.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $76.62 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.16 and a twelve month high of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.12.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.49%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

