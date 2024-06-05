Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,112 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $11,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,915,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 824,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after buying an additional 303,038 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,415,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,270,000 after buying an additional 593,131 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 248,220 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $14.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82.

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 34.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.08%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $75,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,605.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOLD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

