ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,261 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $8,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 135.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $317.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $330.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.06. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.67, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.14. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

