Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lifted by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.7% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 53,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Apple by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 75,110 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,461,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Apple by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,307,068 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $829,240,000 after buying an additional 279,311 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Apple by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 37,178 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,158,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 808,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $155,701,000 after purchasing an additional 112,980 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at $574,260,512.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 346,270 shares of company stock worth $60,880,196. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.59.

Apple Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $194.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.48 and a 200 day moving average of $183.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.55%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

