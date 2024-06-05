Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Raised by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,590 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 7.3% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Apple by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 24,868 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5.7% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 459,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $78,655,000 after buying an additional 24,620 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 405,212 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,376,000 after buying an additional 17,712 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 145,366 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,888,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 201,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,476,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,270 shares of company stock worth $60,880,196 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.59.

Apple Stock Up 0.2 %

AAPL opened at $194.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.48 and its 200 day moving average is $183.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

