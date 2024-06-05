Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Stock Price Up 10%

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.73 and last traded at $4.71. 68,338 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,591,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

A number of brokerages have commented on APLT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 11th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.17.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 110,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $597,233.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,031,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,559,984.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 110,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $597,233.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,031,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,559,984.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $154,838.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,389.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 458,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,469,181. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

